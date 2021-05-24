Manufacturing Employment Half of What it Was 5 Years Ago

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...