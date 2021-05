While their first Christmas may seem like a distant memory, there’s nothing quite like a buzzy toddler to add to the festive cheer. Casting the terrible twos aside (oh don’t you wish that was a myth), at two years old little ones really begin to show their personalities, expanding their natural curiosity and their love of play.This means it’ll be worth your while to buy them something that aids their development during these progressive early years, it may even give you some time back. Role play starts to come into action too at this age, and as their imagination deepens...