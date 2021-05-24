Forget Hollywood. There’s a new global brand ambassador

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the U.S., which recognizes the contributions people of Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander descent have made in American culture. During a year in which Asian Americans have faced a rise in discrimination and hate crimes, it feels especially important to highlight and celebrate the positive impact that so many diverse global cultures have made on the current state of creativity not just here, but all around the world. The fashion industry in particular has been enriched by countless Asian designers, from innovators like Issey Miyake and Junya Watanabe to up-and-comers like Supriya Lele and Abacaxi’s Sheena Sood, all of whom incorporate elements of their heritage into their designs in different ways. Here, some of our favorite Asian, South Asian, and Pacific Islander-owned brands from around the world to know and shop—now, and always.