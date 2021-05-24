newsbreak-logo
May Wynn, actress best known as a nightclub singer in The Caine Mutiny – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay Wynn, who has died aged 93, was an actress, singer and dancer who was, perhaps, the only film star to be renamed after one of her characters. In Edward Dmytryk’s The Caine Mutiny (1954), starring Humphrey Bogart, Donna Hickey played May Wynn, a sultry nightclub artiste (although her singing voice was dubbed by Jo Ann Greer). The studio mogul Harry Cohn was so impressed that he had her adopt her character’s name. “I finally thought I had made it in Hollywood,” she recalled. “I wanted to be the next Lana Turner.”

