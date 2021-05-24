Forget ice cream and nuts, says Lloyd-Webber, as Theatre Royal launches in-house restaurant
Playhouses are missing a trick in failing to serve barely more than crisps to theatre-goers craving a good show as well as some decent food to keep them going. That is the view of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and his wife Madeleine, whose £60m-refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will also ensure that audiences no longer spend an interval queuing for a tub of ice-cream or having to wolf down a packet of peanuts before the curtain rises.www.telegraph.co.uk