Forget ice cream and nuts, says Lloyd-Webber, as Theatre Royal launches in-house restaurant

By Dalya Alberge
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayhouses are missing a trick in failing to serve barely more than crisps to theatre-goers craving a good show as well as some decent food to keep them going. That is the view of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and his wife Madeleine, whose £60m-refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will also ensure that audiences no longer spend an interval queuing for a tub of ice-cream or having to wolf down a packet of peanuts before the curtain rises.

