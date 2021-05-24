newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bakersfield Wins in OT, Forcing Gulls to Decisive Game 3 in Pacific Division Semis

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TNOe_0a8xYorj00
Vinni Lettieri and the Gulls face a Game 3 showdown after losing in OT Sunday. Photo credit: @SDGullsAHL, via Twitter

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to Bakersfield Sunday in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals as the Condors evened the series at a game apiece.

The late loss – the Gulls were up 2-1 going into the final period – forced a decisive Game 3 at 6 p.m. Monday in Bakersfield.

Seth Griffith scored the game-winning goal for the Condors 49 seconds into overtime after former Gull Adam Cracknell fed him the puck. Griffith snapped his shot past a sliding Lukas Dostal.

“We want to get pucks deep and we had the opportunity right there at the offensive blue line,” head coach Kevin Dineen said. “We tried to make a little better play than we needed at that time and it ended up in our net. Those are the kinds of things you want to get out of your system, those little details that make a difference in the end.”

San Diego opened the scoring. Simon Benoit swept a pass toward Benoit-Olivier Groulx. The rookie center stopped the puck with his skate and slammed it home, giving the Gulls a 1-0 lead 8:21 into the first period.

The goal marked Groulx’s first career American Hockey League postseason point. Alex Limoges also earned his first career playoff point with an assist.

Three minutes later, Cooper Marody tied the game for Bakersfield. Cracknell got to a loose puck behind the net and chipped it in front where Marody, the AHL’s regular season leading goal scorer, beat Dostal with a quick wrist shot.

San Diego reclaimed the lead before the end of the opening frame when Nikolas Brouillard fed the puck to Trevor Carrick, who snuck his point shot through the screen of Jamie Devane.

Brouillard and Axel Andersson each collected their first career AHL postseason point with assists on the go-ahead goal.

The 2-1 score held until 7:20 into the third period.

Theodor Lennstrom’s shot worked its way to Luke Esposito in front. The Condors forward tipped the puck past Dostal for his first goal of the series.

The Gulls netminder finished with 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots – including 21 over the final two periods – to grab the win.

Game 3 will be broadcast on AHL TV and the Gulls Audio Network.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Marody
Person
Kevin Dineen
Person
Trevor Carrick
Person
Jamie Devane
Person
Seth Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Hockey League#Home Game#End Game#The Division#Game Point#Goal Line#Pacific Division Semis#Bakersfield Wins#The San Diego Gulls#Bakersfield Condors#Nikolas Brouillard Fed#Ahl Tv#The Gulls Audio Network#The Game#Bakersfield Sunday#Postseason Point#Pucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Post-Game: Flames beat Canucks in late game

The Calgary Flames were really good in the first two periods of Sunday’s game in Vancouver against the Canucks. After spotting themselves a hefty 5-1 lead, they were in survival mode in the third period. They blew their lead, but won 6-5 in overtime. The rundown. The Flames carried play...
NHLsjbarracuda.com

AHL ANNOUNCES PACIFIC DIVISION PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

SAN JOSE, CA – The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today matchup details for the 2020-21 Pacific Division playoff tournament. All seven Pacific Division teams are participating in the playoff tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings will play two, single-elimination play-in games to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.
San Diego, CAprohockeynews.com

Agozzino Delivers OT Win As Gulls Stop Eagles In Regular-Season Finale

The San Diego Gulls capped the 2020-21 regular season with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Eagles tonight at Budweiser Events Center. The Gulls finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division (.602) and will meet the Bakersfield Condors next week in the Pacific Division Playoff semifinals. “When...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Controversy Surrounds AHL’s Pacific Division Playoffs

The AHL’s Pacific Division is set to get underway with their postseason tournament on Tuesday, but those most crucial to the playoffs don’t actually want to be there: the participants. Agent Allan Walsh of Octagon Sports revealed that the Pacific Division players were surveyed about their thoughts on playing a postseason this year, as all other AHL divisions opted to end their seasons with a simple regular season champion. The result: 133 of 141 responses (over 94%) stated that they did not want to participate in a playoff.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

LIVE: Gulls Cage Eagles With OT Win

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in the overtime of tonight's matchup at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO. WATCH: AHL TV | LISTEN: GULLS AUDIO NETWORK | GULLS GAMEDAY HUB | AHL GAMECENTER. ﻿Andrew Agozzino - the former Colorado Eagle - scored the game-winning, power-play goal...
Hockeycoloradoeagles.com

Watch the Pacific Division Playoff Tournament

The 2020-21 Pacific Division Tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday and your Colorado Eagles will face off against division rival the Ontario Reign in a play-in game at 8:30 PM. All Pacific Division Tournament games will be streaming on AHLTV. Eagles season ticket holders will continue to have...
NHLNHL

Dowd, Anderson help Capitals to OT win against Bruins in Game 1

WASHINGTON -- Nic Dowd scored at 4:41 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Dowd redirected T.J. Oshie's shot from above the circles to win it. Craig Anderson...
NHLcoloradoeagles.com

Pacific Division Playoff Schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the start of the Pacific Division playoff tournament. All seven teams are participating in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings are playing a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Caps win OT heartbreaker; Game 1 reaction

The Boston Bruins lost 3-2 in overtime of Game 1 to the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins had every opportunity to steal Game 1 in Washington DC on Saturday night, and let it slip through their fingers. Boston’s offense dominated at the face-off circle and had three more power plays than the Caps, but still were outshot and outworked throughout the entire game.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Wild ‘Ek’ Out Win in OT, Adjustments for Game Two

The Minnesota Wild edge out the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 in overtime thanks to a Joel Eriksson Ek Goal, but adjustments are needed. The emotion in Joel Eriksson Ek’s face after his deflected shot gets past Marc-Andre Fleury is the epitome of what the Wild fans were feeling watching from home. Fleury was standing on his head for high-danger chances, Talbot was getting shelled, and the blood was hot on the ice. Hits were thrown everywhere and the intensity was high.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Lomberg Scores in OT to Lift Panthers to Win in Game 3

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Ryan Lomberg and Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. It was almost six minutes into overtime and Ryan Lomberg hadn't taken a shift. Heck, he was the only Panthers skater that hadn't even registered a shot on goal. But with the puck on...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Gulls Set For Decisive Game 3

The final game of a playoff series is the stuff of legends. Fans spend the day with emotions tied in knots, hoping their team advances. Each team sits at the intersection of a season finale or the chance to move past the Pacific Division Semifinals and play on. It’s a...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Gulls, Condors Open Pacific Division Semifinals Series Tonight

The San Diego Gulls head north for the first round of the Pacific Division Playoffs, meeting the Bakersfield Condors for a best-of-three semifinal series at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Condors (.628 point percentage) and Gulls (.602) finished second and third in the Pacific Division, respectively. San Diego claimed the eight-game...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

LIVE: Gulls Season Ends In OT Loss

The San Diego Gulls season ended in heartbreak, falling 2-1 in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinal to the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena. WATCH: AHL TV | LISTEN: GULLS AUDIO NETWORK | GULLS GAMEDAY HUB | AHL GAMECENTER. ﻿Brad Malone scored at 7:26 of the extra session...
NHLprohockeynews.com

Condors rally to win Game 2 in OT

The Bakersfield Condors rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over San Diego on Sunday evening, sending their Pacific Division semifinal series to a decisive Game 3 on Monday. Seth Griffith scored off a feed from Adam Cracknell just 49 seconds into the extra period to complete the comeback from a late third-period deficit and tie the best-of-three series at a game apiece.
NHLtheahl.com

Malone, Condors sink Gulls in OT again

Captain Brad Malone buried a rebound 7:36 into overtime to send the Bakersfield Condors into the Pacific Division Finals with a 2-1 win over San Diego on Monday evening. Following back-to-back come-from-behind OT wins to eliminate the Gulls, the Condors will take on the Henderson Silver Knights in a best-of-three series for the division championship.
NHLKeene Sentinel

Brad Marchand OT goal wins Game 2 for Bruins

The Bruins got what they wanted out of their trip to Washington, but, boy, did they have to work to get it. After tying the game late in regulation, the B’s earned the split on Brad Marchand’s overtime goal just 39 seconds into the extra session when he blasted a one-timer off a Matt Grzelcyk pass to lift the B’s to a 4-3 win at Capital One Arena, sending the series back to Boston tied 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday.