Brown County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY...MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Ludden to near Amherst to 7 miles east of Pierpont. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Britton, Langford, Hecla, Roslyn, Pierpont, Eden, Kidder, Lake City, Buffalo Lakes, Cattail Lake, Clear Lake Rec Area, Piyas Lake, Hillhead, Fort Sisseton State Park, Amherst, Red Iron Housing, Roy Lake Rec Area, Opitz Lake and northwestern Lake Traverse Reservation.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.
Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS
Effective: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey and Potter. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.