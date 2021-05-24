Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY...MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Ludden to near Amherst to 7 miles east of Pierpont. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Britton, Langford, Hecla, Roslyn, Pierpont, Eden, Kidder, Lake City, Buffalo Lakes, Cattail Lake, Clear Lake Rec Area, Piyas Lake, Hillhead, Fort Sisseton State Park, Amherst, Red Iron Housing, Roy Lake Rec Area, Opitz Lake and northwestern Lake Traverse Reservation.alerts.weather.gov