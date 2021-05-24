See results about (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.