Stocks

See results about (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee results about (LON:J) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. J has been the topic of a number of other research reports....

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 47.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 47.70 ($0.62).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $201.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 953.06

EasyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,761.33

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $2,515.50

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,515.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $48.56

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Invests $3.42 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Several other institutional investors also recently made...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,775 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTA. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGESY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 630,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,282,262 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) PT Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.