Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRAVERSE NORTHWESTERN BIG STONE...DEUEL...ROBERTS...EASTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL...HAMLIN...GRANT AND CODINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roslyn to near Florence to 6 miles west of Lake Norden. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton, Webster, Clear Lake, Estelline, Big Stone City, Castlewood, Browns Valley, Waubay, Wilmot, Lake Norden, Hayti, Florence, Summit, Rauville, Beardsley, Gary, South Shore and Toronto.