Covid-19 recoverees recall harrowing experience in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): Sales executive Toh Sharon declares she will never forget the trauma of fighting for her life in the intensive care unit (ICU) about three weeks ago. Said Toh, 48, who lives in Melaka and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22: “I will never forget what I went through on the night of May 1… there I was lying in the ICU bed (in Hospital Melaka) struggling for breath as my heart rate had plunged to 40 beats per minute… I thought I was going to die.”