UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.