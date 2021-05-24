UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.56.