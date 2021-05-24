newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

www.modernreaders.com
#Berenberg Bank#Research Analysts#Shore Capital
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Market Analysis
Stocks

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.93 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of C3.ai worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reports

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 47.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 47.70 ($0.62).
Stocks

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $201.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Afentra (LON:AET) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 15.76 ($0.21) on Thursday. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Stocks

Vistry Group (VTY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vistry Group (LON: VTY):. 5/18/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Stocks

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.06. 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98. Several brokerages...
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,379 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stocks

Prosus’ (PROSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.
Stocks

Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,761.33

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).
Stocks

Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,608.80

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).
Stocks

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 7,265 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Financial Reports

Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. PRTC opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 284.29. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 375.52.
Stocks

GAM Holding AG Invests $3.42 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Several other institutional investors also recently made...
Stocks

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Buys 26,500 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81). SDY stock opened at GBX...
Stocks

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £947.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14).
Stocks

Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.