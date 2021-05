The UN on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States on Monday advised its citizens against travelling there. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to apply wartime logic to stark inequalities in the response to the pandemic. Despite rapidly advancing vaccination rollouts in wealthy parts of the world, the crisis was far from over, he warned.