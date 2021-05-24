newsbreak-logo
Facebook Australia pays more tax in 2020 despite profit and revenue decline

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Australia has reported after-tax profit for 2020 financial year slipped down to AU$17.7 million from last year's AU$22.7 million. Revenue came in at AU$155 million, slightly lower than the reported AU$167 million for the 2019 financial year. Of that, approximately AU$153 million compromised of online advertising sales. The remaining revenue came from services, which amounted to just under $2 million.

