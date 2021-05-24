Nathaniel Logan McIntyre has been entertaining people for most of his life. His passion for performing is undeniable and he a tremendous amount of talent. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2010, Nathaniel has continued to grow in his craft. He got his first major break in 2019 when he was cast in the OWN series David Makes Man. Since then, he has kept the momentum going and 2021 is already proving to be a great year for him. He made a couple of guest appearances on the hit show Black-ish, and his fan base is only continuing to grow. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nathaniel Logan McIntyre.