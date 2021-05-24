newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nathaniel Logan McIntyre

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathaniel Logan McIntyre has been entertaining people for most of his life. His passion for performing is undeniable and he a tremendous amount of talent. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2010, Nathaniel has continued to grow in his craft. He got his first major break in 2019 when he was cast in the OWN series David Makes Man. Since then, he has kept the momentum going and 2021 is already proving to be a great year for him. He made a couple of guest appearances on the hit show Black-ish, and his fan base is only continuing to grow. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nathaniel Logan McIntyre.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sugar Ray Leonard
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Broadway#Guest Appearances#Twitter#On Screen Roles#Man#Graduate#Celebrity Ghost Stories#College#Talent#Professional Actors#Style#Teenagers#Fan Base#Success#Young Simba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHGTV

10 Things You Might Not Know About Drew Scott

Drew Scott has become a staple on HGTV thanks to appearing on everything from Property Brothers to Buying and Selling and Brother vs. Brother. While we know a lot about his design style and have a firm grasp on his on-screen personality, a deep dive through his Instagram and past interviews revealed that there’s much more to Drew than what you see on his shows. Discover 10 fun facts about the 42-year-old host.
Celebritieswhattowatch.com

Lily James — things you didn't know about the British actress

Lily James has become a household name thanks to roles in productions like Downton Abbey, War and Peace, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca and Yesterday. Since first appearing on our screens in Just William on BBC One in 2010 Lily's hugely successful career has gone from strength-to-strength and seen her working with some of the biggest names in showbiz.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Did you know? This actor wants to play Deanna Troi

There has been a lot of talks about reboots of Star Trek series, most recently for Star Trek: Enterprise. But Star Trek: The Next Generation hasn’t been left out of the conversation as Brent Spiner, who portrayed Lt. Commander Data, recently said that he believes a motion picture version of The Next Generation is only a matter of time. With such a movie remake, all of the roles would have to be recast, and Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi, has just the person in mind to pick up the mantle for her character—Mila Kunis. Unsurprisingly, Kunis, who is a Trekkie, is on board with the idea.
MoviesPosted by
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Oliver James, the 2000s Teen Heartthrob From ‘What a Girl Wants’ and ‘Raise Your Voice’?

In the early 2000s, when a coming-of-age movie needed a male romantic lead, Oliver James was one of the names at the top of Hollywood's list. As the star of fan-favorite teen flicks such as What a Girl Wants and Raise Your Voice, the British actor stole our collective hearts as he romanced the likes of Amanda Bynes' Daphne Reynolds and Hilary Duff's Terri Fletcher, thanks to his guitar-driven serenades, irresistible accent and slightly edgy Y2K style. (Ian Wallace and Jay Corgan 4ever!)
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Explained Why He ‘Hated’ Early Days of Child Acting

The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the hit ’70s sitcom, once opened up about how much he couldn’t stand being a child actor. Even before starring on The Brady Bunch at the age of 12, Knight’s acting career began much earlier. The actor’s parents pushed him to get into acting at a very young age. At just seven years old, Knight started taking roles in commercials because of his parents. However, he quickly found out that the process of auditioning and acting wasn’t something he enjoyed.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes

Hulu has cast its Iron Mike. Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer’s limited series, Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the eight-episode drama will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.” Tyson is not involved with the series in any capacity, though sources say Hulu executives briefed him and his team on the series a couple months ago.
Musicourculturemag.com

Albums Out Today: DMX, black midi, Bachelor, UV-TV, Wyldest, Kele, Lou Barlow

In this segment, we showcase the most notable albums out each week. Here are the albums out on May 28, 2021:. DMX‘s posthumous album Exodus has been released. Arriving nine years after the legendary rapper’s last album, 2012’s Undisputed, Exodus marks the first DMX album for Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Executive produced and produced by Swizz Beatz, the 13-track project includes the previously released Griselda collaboration ‘Hood Blues’ and features contributions from JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Lox, Usher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons. Kanye West produced the album’s final track, ‘Prayer’. Swizz Beatz said of Exodus in a statement: “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will close with the world premiere of an untitled Dave Chappelle-produced documentary, produced and directed by Oscar- and Emmy-winning American Factory filmmakers…. ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Returns to Netflix With Dave Chappelle’s Blessing. The comedian revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that Comedy Central had agreed to...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Johnny Knoxville Says Jackass 4 Will Be His Last

After over a decade away from the infamous stunt franchise, Jackass is returning this fall with a fourth movie. Co-creator Johnny Knoxville is back, having crafted a new set of pranks with Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Steve-O and Derek Freda, along with starring in Jackass 4, but it will apparently be the last movie in the long-running series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Hacks’: Jean Smart slays as a comedian with echoes of Joan Rivers

Just as one can’t help but think of early-career Joan Rivers while watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” it’s impossible not to think of late-career Joan Rivers while watching the fantastically funny, sharp, knowing and insightful new comedy series “Hacks” on HBO, with the great Jean Smart once again delivering Emmy-quality work. Smart absolutely owns the role of the 70-something Deborah Vance, a brassy, trailblazing, old-school stand-up comic who has a longstanding residency at a Las Vegas hotel/casino, wears expensive but loud outfits, hawks bargain jewelry on a TV shopping network, is forever dealing with a grown daughter who can’t escape her shadow and you get the idea, right? Joan. Rivers.
MusicAOL Corp

And the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 is…

This season of The Masked Singer may as well have been called The Masked Boy Band. Past unmaskings included New Edition’s Bobby Brown, B2K’s Omarion, all three Hanson brothers, and even judge Jenny McCarthy’s husband, New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg, who turned out to masquerading as behind-the-scenes poultry disruptor Cluedle-Doo. And throughout Season 5, there was even more ’90s representation thanks to Mark “The Orca” McGrath, Tamera “The Seashell” Mowry, and Tyrese “The Robopine” Gibson.