As a kid growing up in Canada, Arjan Bhullar saw few faces like his as he pursued a wrestling career. He changed that, becoming the first Canadian of Punjabi descent to qualify for the Olympics in 2012. After accomplishing one goal, he pursued another. This time it was to find success in the sport of MMA - another field with limited representation from athletes of Indian origin. On Saturday, Bhullar changed that as well. At One: Dangal, the 34-year-old knocked out One heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in the second round of a five round contest to become the first Indian origin fighter to win a title at a high level MMA promotion.