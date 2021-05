Chelsea left Spain with a crucial away goal on Tuesday night, drawing 1-1 with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. An early Christian Pulisic strike was cancelled out later in the first half by Karim Benzema's beautiful volleyed equaliser. The performance and result is a positive one for the Premier League side, though there is still a lot of work to do to win this tie. Here, we at Tribal Football break down the game...