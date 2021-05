Eula’s banner has just dropped and Version 1.6 is already set to arrive in a few weeks. However, miHoYo still has something in store for us for version 1.5. This time, we have the new dungeon-like trial gauntlet called Battlefront: Misty Dungeon. Here, players navigate rooms, encounter mechanisms, and face foes and traps, all scattered randomly around the vast dungeon. This event will definitely be for those who love engaging in continuous combat without the luxury of preparing a suitable team with matching equipment and artifacts.