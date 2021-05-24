newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Arnold & Porter Hires SEC’s Norberg for Securities Enforcement

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Norberg is joining Arnold & Porter as a securities enforcement and litigation partner in Washington after serving as the second-ever chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower office. Record monetary awards for securities whistleblowers in recent years make this a great time for a move to Big...

news.bloomberglaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblower Office#Chief Deputy#Consumer Protection#Arnold Porter Hires Sec#The European Union#Shearman Sterling#The U S Secret Service#The Secret Service#Securities Whistleblowers#Whistleblower Issues#Federal Crimes#Proactive Assessments#Whistleblower Tips#Retaliation#Specific Allegations#Record Monetary Awards#Zero Tolerance Policies#Passage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsfinancemagnates.com

US SEC Opens the Doors to Work with the Congress for a Crypto Regulation

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking forward to establishing a cooperation with the lawmakers from Congress and other regulatory bodies to work on ways to protect crypto investors. Gary Gensler, the US top financial regulator chairman, said his office wants to provide people similar protections when dealing with the New York Stock Exchange.
PoliticsLaw.com

SEC Regulation of ESG Disclosures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has indicated that ESG disclosure regulation will be a central focus of recently confirmed SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s tenure. At the top of the agenda is climate change disclosure, and the Commission is taking steps toward broader reform. Then-Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee announced in March that the SEC will be “working toward a comprehensive ESG disclosure framework” and pursuing initiatives such as “offering guidance on human capital disclosure to encourage the reporting of specific metrics like workforce diversity, and considering more specific guidance or rule making on board diversity.” Acting Chair Lee also appointed Satyam Khanna as senior policy advisor for climate and ESG to oversee and coordinate the SEC’s efforts: “Having a dedicated advisor on these issues will allow us to look broadly at how they intersect with our regulatory framework across our offices and divisions.” And earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that John Coates, the SEC’s Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, indicated that new disclosure requirements would focus on three areas: diversity, equity and inclusion; climate change; and human capital management. The SEC appears to view its invitation for public input on climate change disclosure, which remains open until the middle of June, as the beginning of a potentially significant reconfiguration of corporate reporting on ESG matters in the near future.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

SEC official who led whistleblower program heads to Arnold & Porter

Jane Norberg, who led the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Whistleblower from 2016 until last month, is joining Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday. Norberg, whose tenure with the agency's whistleblower office dates back to its creation nine years...
Economydecrypt.co

SEC Chair Gensler: We 'Should Be Ready' to Enforce Crypto Cases

Gary Gensler in 2013. Image: Third Way Think Tank (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) New Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler remarked today that the agency "should be ready to bring cases involving issues such as crypto." Speaking at the 2021 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Annual Conference, Gensler told...
Economyfa-mag.com

SEC Takes Aggressive New Step In Enforcing Reg BI

It was only a matter of time before the Securities and Exchange Commission moved on from asking advisors to simply “make their best effort” to comply with Regulation Best Interest, its 10-month-old investment advice rule, to actually enforcing the regulation. Now, broker-dealers have begun receiving requests from SEC examiners asking...
EconomyCNBC

SEC chair Gensler says agency will enforce rules 'aggressively' against bad actors

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said he would be aggressively pursuing bad financial actors who were "playing with working families' savings." Gensler made his remarks at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference with Robert Cook, president and CEO of FINRA. FINRA is the agency that regulates broker-dealers and exchanges.
Economyripplecoinnews.com

XRP Holders’ Petition Asking SEC To Terminate Lawsuit Secures 30,000 Signatures

The holders of XRP, the native digital currency of the United States-based blockchain cross border payments company Ripple, want the ongoing lawsuit between the US SEC and Ripple Labs as soon as possible. For this purpose, they filed a petition asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to end this lawsuit as well which now has reportedly met the required number of signatures.
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

SEC crypto enforcement actions resulted in $1.77 billion fines

More than half of all enforcement actions alleged unregistered securities offering violations related to initial coin offerings, or ICOs. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has brought 75 enforcement actions against crypto firms and individuals from July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2020, resulting in $1.77 billion in penalties.
Congress & CourtsFortune

Justice Department opens probe into Archegos meltdown

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The Department of Justice is investigating the market-rattling meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in March, a debacle that left big banks in Europe, Asia and the U.S. nursing more than $10 billion in losses.
Public Safetyglobalinvestigationsreview.com

Whistleblower tips continue to increase, says SEC enforcement director

“I haven’t seen it stop yet,” said the acting SEC enforcement director of the soaring increase in reports whistleblowers are bringing to the regulator. Global Investigations Review (GIR) is the hub for global coverage of corporate investigations and their aftermath. Keep up to date with significant developments in the corporate investigations world.
Marketsthedechained.com

SEC Vows to Strongly Enforce Crypto Regulations

As the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues its crackdown on crypto-related companies, Gary Gensler, the new head of the American regulator, said that the commission would do whatever it takes to stop fraudsters in the digital assets market. He vowed to impose the rules consistently and aggressively. Reuters...
Fraud CrimesBit Rebels

When You Should Hire A Securities Fraud Lawyer

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting to build your portfolio, securities fraud can cause you to suffer significant financial losses. Investment fraud schemes continue to become more sophisticated, and there’s always the risk of working with an unethical broker. But even if you’ve suffered losses, how do you...
Politicsiclg.com

Pillsbury poaches Arnold & Porter pair

A duo of Arnold & Porter litigators including a former state supreme court judge are the latest additions to the partnership at the New York-headquartered firm. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has added two experienced litigators to the partnership from Arnold & Porter, substantially reinforcing its dispute resolution strengths on the East Coast.
MarketsFXStreet.com

The Node: Regulating intermediaries in a DeFi world

Leading DeFi lawyers ask: Why apply rules designed for centralized finance to a world where intermediaries are code?. Crypto is a spilled can of worms for regulators that should have been squished a decade ago. That was the message Jason Furman, a senior economist in the Obama administration, told the Washington Post this week. It’s now a “$2 trillion monster,” he said. And one, like Medusa, that grows new tendrils.
Congress & Courtsruralradio.com

USDA not appealing court decision on pork slaughter line speeds

The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA...