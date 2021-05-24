Knicks Lose Game 1 to the Hawks

JJ opens with the Knicks’ heartbreaking Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and why they need to figure out a way to deal with Trae Young (1:01), before breaking down Phil Mickelson’s improbable win at the PGA Championship (10:45). Then, he chats with SiriusXM NBA host Justin Termine about how the Knicks can still win this series, why he still has doubts about the Nets, and more on the rest of the NBA playoffs (16:52). Next, he talks about the red-hot Yankees and inconsistent Mets (35:50) before reacting to a bunch of listener voicemails (43:30). Finally, he welcomes SNY’s Maria Marino, who explains why she thinks the Nets win the title (1:04:46) before closing it out with some NBA betting picks.