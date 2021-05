VP Data & AI at ECS, roles have included co-founder at a data analytics startup, VP AI at Booz Allen, and Global Analytics Lead at Accenture. By 2025, the AI market is expected to reach $390 billion, which represents a massive growth in demand over a short period of time. To keep up with rapidly evolving technologies, jobs and organizational needs, we have to recruit and train AI talent in new and innovative ways. The status quo is to hire candidates with master’s degrees or PhDs for in-demand AI positions. But this approach is outdated and unsustainable. How many companies can afford to pay six-figure salaries for a team of high-level AI experts? How many people are willing to take on the massive student loans required to enter the field?