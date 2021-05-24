Mary Katharine Ham Is Back!

Mary Katharine Ham—author and political commentator (currently with CNN, formerly with Fox News)—points out on this episode that she usually comes on my show during big life transitions. This time is no exception. The last time she was on she had just gotten engaged and now she’s pregnant. As with her previous two pregnancies, she has hyperemesis gravidarum and is VERY sick. We discuss all the barfing, insects, pregnancy dreams about her late husband Jake Brewer, her crazy morning, how she’s feeling about having an infant again, how her daughters are feeling about getting a sibling, her new pup, baby names, learning to do her own makeup for her wedding, writing, catching her hand in her garbage disposal, her favorite Southern foods and so much more. We also answered your questions, and did a round of HGFY and Just Me Or Everyone.