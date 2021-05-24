Used car buying guide: Volvo C70
Volvo’s C70 is an eye-catching and useful year-round motor with a hard roof that folds neatly away and four usable seats – all from just £1500. Today’s Volvos are a good-looking bunch but previous generations have had their Greta Garbos and Ingrid Bergmans, too. Models such as the C70 of 2006-13. Well, less Greta perhaps and more Benny or Björn… Anyway, the fact remains that the C70 is a handsome car with a clever folding roof that, up or down, is well integrated. It replaced the original C70, launched in 1996. That car came in coupé and convertible guises, whereas its successor is both, plus a full four-seater, too. (It’s based on a stretched version of the Ford Focus platform.)www.autocar.co.uk