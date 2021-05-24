Used car buying guide: Volvo C70

From regular oil changes to surprise engine problems, it’s no secret that owning a used car can be expensive. Many car owners know that they can save a few precious bucks by opting for used car parts when taking their vehicle in for routine maintenance. However, because of their second-hand status, some car owners might worry that relying on used parts in auto repairs might be too big of a risk to justify any dollars saved at the mechanic. Fortunately, from choosing a reputable supplier to researching part history, there are many ways to buy used auto components to the benefit of both your car and your wallet. Read on for six tips to help you make the most of your next used auto parts purchase.