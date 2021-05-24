newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Used car buying guide: Volvo C70

By John Evans
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo’s C70 is an eye-catching and useful year-round motor with a hard roof that folds neatly away and four usable seats – all from just £1500. Today’s Volvos are a good-looking bunch but previous generations have had their Greta Garbos and Ingrid Bergmans, too. Models such as the C70 of 2006-13. Well, less Greta perhaps and more Benny or Björn… Anyway, the fact remains that the C70 is a handsome car with a clever folding roof that, up or down, is well integrated. It replaced the original C70, launched in 1996. That car came in coupé and convertible guises, whereas its successor is both, plus a full four-seater, too. (It’s based on a stretched version of the Ford Focus platform.)

www.autocar.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Diesel Cars#Car Models#Lexus Rx#Diesel Models#Volvos#Pininfarina#Dpf#Geartronic#Powershift#Se Lux#View#Cabriolet#Volvo Owners Club#Ford Focus St#Ford Focus Cc#Volvo C70#Engine#High End Stereo#Diesel Engines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsspeedwaymedia.com

Buying a new car? Consider these tips

Buying a new car is one of the biggest purchases you can make. These days cars can cost as much as houses. Whether you are buying a new car or a second-hand one, there are always things to look out for. This article will help you navigate the tricky world of buying a motor so that you can get to the negotiation table confident that you are not only buying the car you want but at a price that is worth it.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Spend Your Tax Refund On

Tax day is Monday, and if you're getting a refund, we have some ideas for you... What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into the middle of May.
CarsCNET

2021 BMW M440i Convertible review: An engaging cruiser

Unless it's something grand like a Rolls-Royce Dawn, I'm not much of a convertible fan. The added glare of top-down driving hurts my eyes; I don't like getting sunburned or having wind tussle my wispy hair; plus these cars are often noticeably shakier than their fixed-roof counterparts. But the 2021 BMW M440i Convertible is compelling enough to make even a droptop hater like me think twice.
Carscars.com

Tesla SUV Buying Guide

Half of Tesla’s current lineup of four electric vehicles are SUVs, though they more resemble the tall hatchback coupe versions of European luxury brands’ SUVs than utilities with a more traditional, boxier shape. But as with other brands, buyers are gravitating more and more to the SUV products. Tesla has...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen Polo

The slick little sixth-generation supermini has big-car stature. Each new generation of Volkswagen Polo manages to feel more grown up than the one it replaces, and so it is with this sixth and current one, launched in 2018. However, it is also more attractively styled than its predecessors – an admission, perhaps, that nowadays looks matter as much as substance.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Best shops to buy car parts online 2021

The past year has changed the way we shop. Whether you need Weetabix or wheel nuts, more of us are heading to the Internet rather than the high street. For car parts and accessories, this has meant the growth of online firms that can source commonly needed components from massive warehouses, rather than the store room at the back of a shop.
Carsinfluencive.com

Is a Luxury Car Worth Buying?

When a car comes on the Television, we desire to own it. If it is a luxury one, then the desire becomes extreme but the affordability curtails that desire. There are so many functions and the look is so amazing that it instantly grabs our attention. Be it a sports car like Ferrari, Lamborghini, or a standard one like Mercedez, every luxury car instigates that desire to be extreme. The increasing number of cars comes from the top luxury car manufacturers in the world. That particular segment has also seen massive growth over the years.
CarsAutomotive Addicts

The Pocket Guide to Buying Used Car Parts: 6 Tricks of the Trade

From regular oil changes to surprise engine problems, it’s no secret that owning a used car can be expensive. Many car owners know that they can save a few precious bucks by opting for used car parts when taking their vehicle in for routine maintenance. However, because of their second-hand status, some car owners might worry that relying on used parts in auto repairs might be too big of a risk to justify any dollars saved at the mechanic. Fortunately, from choosing a reputable supplier to researching part history, there are many ways to buy used auto components to the benefit of both your car and your wallet. Read on for six tips to help you make the most of your next used auto parts purchase.
Grapevine, TXSouthlake Style

Meet The All-New XC40 Recharge From Volvo Cars

Meet the all-new XC40 Recharge, now available at Grubbs Volvo Cars in Grapevine. The XC40 is one of the top-selling SUVs from Volvo Cars and is now its first all-electric vehicle. The XC40 was designed with a purpose to help our planet and engineered for city driving. As Volvo customers...
CarsSioux City Journal

How to Buy an Electric Car

I recently made a good deal on my third electric car, and it reminded me of how different the process is than shopping for an ordinary gas-powered vehicle. While much of the conventional car-buying advice still applies, there are additional steps that, when done correctly, can save you thousands of dollars. Here’s the strategy I’ve developed over the past 10 years of electric vehicle shopping that will help you get the best deal on the right car.
Carstflcar.com

This $28 Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Is One Of The Company’s Most Complex — And Expensive — Cars To Date

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a coach-built convertible that makes the Phantom look like an economy car. Normally, we’d talk about Rolls-Royce as an aspirational car that only the well heeled few can afford. After all, the hyper-luxe Phantom sedan isn’t exactly what you’d call cheap, at nearly half a million dollars. Now, that looks like an absolute bargain compared to this bespoke, coach-built Boat Tail — inspired by the Sweptail that earned the “most expensive car ever” title when the $13 million one-off emerged in 2017.
Carsfordauthority.com

Regular Car Reviews Drives Ultra-Rare 1984 Lincoln Continental Diesel

Generally, rare cars are usually also valuable, highly sought-after cars. But that isn’t always the case. Just take the 1984 Lincoln Continental diesel, for example. Lincoln made roughly 1,500 of these oil burners simply because few people bought one, and today, we rarely see one pop up for sale. However, the 1984 Lincoln Continental diesel featured in this new video from Regular Car Reviews is one of the nicest we’ve seen in a long time, if not ever.
Carsstylemg.com

The Road Beat: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Hyundai has transformed their bold new Elantra into a champion prizefighter of the compact sedan world. It really is that good. Cheap (sorry, I meant affordable) cars aren't meant or supposed to be exciting, but I found myself rather stirred when the newly redesigned model was first unveiled, and even more so when I first saw it in the flesh this past month at Sonoma Raceway when I picked it up. Could Hyundai make a reasonable car that people would genuinely want? Well, they did, and it's the new Elantra.
Fast Company

The mind-bending design behind Volvo’s new self-driving concept car

Autonomous vehicles may be the future, but reimagining the automobile for a self-driving world is no simple feat. How do you recreate the natural interaction between human drivers and pedestrians? Can a speeding, multi-ton hunk of metal ever by truly safe for the passengers within? And, more urgently, can any of this be accomplished using present-day technology?
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Appreciating cars: classic cars that go up in value

How are your savings and investments doing at the moment? If you’re fortunate enough to have cash stashed away in a bank, you’ll be doing well to get a heady half-a-per cent return on your money. However, if you’d have ‘invested’ in your favourite classic hot hatchback five years ago, you could have doubled your money.