The capitulation over the Jan. 6 insurrection commission

Wednesday wasn’t a good day for Bakersfield’s house minority leader Kevin McCarthy. Dozens of Republicans voted on the bill, blocking his efforts to stop Republican support for a new committee investigating the January 6 Parliamentary rebellion. Attempted to quell the rebellion at the House Republican Conference, arguing that the new 9/11-style committee would complicate existing investigations. Others wanted the Commission to investigate street violence in other cities. However, measures to set up a 10-member bipartisan panel were passed with the support of all Democrats and 35 Republicans across the party’s boundaries to vote in favor. Its retreat to McCarthy was partially triggered by the pain of internal caucuses about how the bill was negotiated. McCarthy has given Congressman John Katko, a ranking member of the Homeland Security Commission, a green light to negotiate the terms of the legislation. Katoko called it a “solid and fair agreement.” However, minority leaders opposed the deal, explaining issues related to efforts to appease Trump. Last week, McCarthy successfully expelled Liz Cheney from the conference’s leadership team after criticizing her voice for Trump’s role in inciting January. .6 Her vote for riots and his impeachment. McCarthy initially stated that Trump was responsible for the riots, but later declined those comments and very publicly appealed for Trump’s support for next year’s midterm elections plans. We have regained the house and look forward to the support of Trump and his supporters, including the conservative Freedom Caucus. However, the Commission’s vote emphasizes an important division within the Republican Party about what loyalty to Trump means. Riggs is a former political reporter for Emmy Award-winning KCRA-TV. He is currently a political analyst at the station and senior vice president of Randall Communications.