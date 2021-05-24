newsbreak-logo
China mourns beloved scientist who saved millions from hunger — and detains those who insult him

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people across China this weekend mourned Yuan Longping, a symbol of China’s scientific prowess and national hero, even the slightest voice of discord was too much for the Chinese government. Yuan, who cultivated the world’s first high-yield hybrid rice strain and saved millions from hunger, died of organ failure...

ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

BEIJING — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year running, citing coronavirus

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police cited coronavirus restrictions to ban for a second year running an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Despite the ban, organisers expect a large turnout of people to mark...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

State Department slams Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong rights

Members of the overwhelmingly pro-Beijing Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday approved sweeping electoral measures giving the city’s security department new powers to vet candidates for public office and established a new panel to ensure that those who run are sufficiently “patriotic.”. Lawmakers also gave final approval to a major...
ChinaForeign Policy

Understanding China Is Getting Harder Every Month

It has never been easy to write about China, but today access is harder, and sources are more limited than they have been for decades. The pandemic hasn’t helped—since March 2020, China’s borders have been closed to most non-Chinese citizens. The result of this is that it is even harder for outsiders—and even most Chinese—to understand what is happening inside the country.
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

China mourns death of rice scientist who solved world famine problems

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, China lost one of its national heroes, and cries were heard around the world. Yuan Longping was known as the “Father of Hybrid Rice” due to his developments of high-yielding rice crops. His discoveries of hybrid rice species helped feed millions around the world, and also saved many from hunger and famine.
Public Healthnews-shield.com

Virus Outbreak China WHO Mission

House Republicans investigate taxpayer funding of Wuhan lab. (The Center Square) – While the origins of COVID-19 have been a political hot button issue rife with controversy, new evidence has prompted a different question: did American taxpayers help fund the controversial Wuhan lab?
U.K.Birmingham Star

UK's Raab restates concerns over Hong Kong, Xinjiang

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, during his telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underlined Britain's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the United Nations to have "unfettered access" to Xinjiang. "Today I spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

WHO scientists might reconsider COVID-19 China origin

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to restudy the "dominant theory" that the SARS-CoV-2 probably originated and spread across the world from China's Wuhan lab, according to reports. According to CNN, previously overlooked Chinese data on extensive screening of animals for coronavirus around the...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

CCP claims credit for modernity, prosperity of Chinese

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for delivering the modernity and prosperity which Chinese people have dreamed of for over a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 100th anniversary of the party. From elementary school essay competitions to patriotic films to...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China refuses to release detained scholar

Beijing [China], May 26 (ANI): China's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed calls for the release of a Chinese scholar who is being held on suspicion of spying for Japan. Yuan Keqin, a former professor at the Hokkaido University of Education in Japan, was detained in May 2019, when he was in China for a temporary return home, reported NHK World.
Public Healthriverbender.com

Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

BEIJING (AP) — The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home Saturday to be tested for the coronavirus following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, has...
Sex Crimesalbuquerqueexpress.com

China prosecutes Christians, arrests priests in Hebei

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): China on May 20th seized four Christian priests working as seminary professors along with three priests who had been carrying out pastoral work in Hebei province on charges of 'brainwashing'. The incident was reported by International Christian Concern (ICC), which monitors the persecution of Christians,...
Chinaforeignaffairs.com

China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”