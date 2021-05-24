To fix social media’s business model, look to China

Social media has completely changed the concept of marketing. It’s no longer all about socializing but rather has become a powerhouse for businesses. Many of these businesses see the biggest returns from their social media campaigns and marketing. It is also a much more cost-efficient form of marketing, one that helps reduce the cost of operating a successful business. It’s almost unthinkable to not use social media in some way. It influences a lot of our buying trends. It is the way that we connect with each other and it is a creative tool that changes with trends and social ideals. For businesses, it is an essential form of marketing to be mastered. It is possibly one of the greatest tools businesses can use and this concept will undoubtedly continue into the next several years.