newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

To fix social media’s business model, look to China

By Sridhar Ramaswam y
Wired UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all intuitively understand that nothing is ever “free”. With the most popular social platforms thus far, the promise of “free” has been paid for by ad-driven business models which continually compete for our time and attention. These platforms have proven enormously successful at doing this, creating algorithms optimised to recommend the most sensational (and often, the most divisive and vitriolic) content for us to consume. This has led to the increased spread of misinformation, where extremist views flourish and tribalism grows. We witnessed the culmination of this vicious cycle in the US Capitol riots earlier this year, which shocked people the world over.

www.wired.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Social Business#Social Change#Social Content#Spotify#Wechat#Wired#The Wired Podcast#Social Platforms#Model#Social Media Increases#Ad Driven Business Models#Creating Algorithms#Advertising#User Paid Content#Pure Ad Driven Models#Climate Change#Encryption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Related
InternetBusiness Insider

The World’s Top 50 Influencers Across Social Media Platforms

Introducing our new index, which ranks U.S. generations on their economic, political, and cultural influence. >> Download the Report (.pdf) Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist. When do I...
Chinaamericanmilitarynews.com

Beijing ramps up fake social media operation peddling pro-China propaganda overseas

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China has been using social media networks like Twitter to spread positive propaganda about the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since the start of the pandemic, according to a report published by an international press group.
Internetnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

7 things your business shouldn’t be doing in social media marketing

Digital Marketing Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com. Read past columns: nbbj.news/digitalmarketing. No matter if you have been...
BusinessRolling Stone

What to Do When the Talent’s Social Media Is at Odds with the Brand

How does a brand cope when its worst enemy is among its ranks? Worse yet, what does a company do when its top talent is in revolt?. Of course, it’s a common occurrence, but I’m not referring to old-school sabotage. I don’t mean stealing the Rolodex and leaving the building. Rather, brands across industries are managing a more mundane kind of mutiny at every turn: the sort that happens when your employees’ social media is at odds with the company line. Or, the talent simply outshines the brand that feeds, shelters and grooms it.
InternetWBUR

You Might Be 'Cheugy': A Look At The Slang Term's Revival On Social Media

The word "cheugy" has been picking up steam on social media as a slang way to say that something is out of date or that someone is trying too hard to be cool. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks more about it with Femi Oke, host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English, who helps us analyze trends and culture online.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Social media plays a role in many American's debt

Vox interviewed Yotam Ophir about how advertising and product placements on social media can drive some people into debt. “From a very early point in time, there was this unholy marriage between media and advertisers, both of which had a strong motivation to push products,” said Ophir. Product placements and integrated advertising slip into viewer’s social media channels, which can influence them to make impulsive purchases.
Internetdallassun.com

MobiCard Unlocks Business Networking Potential With New Social Media Features

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Brands rely on social media now more than ever to extend their media and marketing reach, but growing a following on multiple platforms can be a full-time job in itself. MobiCard's digital business card platform now allows users to easily attach their social media accounts to their digital business card, allowing them to share multiple social media accounts seamlessly.
WorldPosted by
Deadline

China’s Weibo Social Media Bans BTS Fan Accounts As ‘Butter’ Single Blows Up YouTube

Weibo, a Chinese government-controlled social media service, is banning prominent accounts for fans of the South Korean pop group BTS. The Chinese outlet Global Times said Friday that Weibo banned seven BTS accounts and ten pop music fan accounts. The move comes as the group’s single, Butter, set a record on YouTube with 21 million views in an hour, breaking the site record held by the group’s previous single, Dynamite. The video, the group’s second English-language effort, now has more than 139 million views.
Internetinsideradio.com

Who’s Using Clubhouse? Hint: Not Your Average Social Media Consumer.

Clubhouse, the trendy invitation-only audio-based social network, has attracted a big buzz and a $4 billion valuation since launching last year. A new survey from Edison Research finds the service has a relatively small number of users compared to other social platforms with only 15% of social media consumers 18+ saying they have used it. That puts it at the bottom of the social stack in terms of usage. By comparison 81% of social media consumers have used Facebook and 58% have used Instagram.
Internetsflcn.com

How To Use Social Media The Right Way To Make Your Business Flourish

Social media has completely changed the concept of marketing. It’s no longer all about socializing but rather has become a powerhouse for businesses. Many of these businesses see the biggest returns from their social media campaigns and marketing. It is also a much more cost-efficient form of marketing, one that helps reduce the cost of operating a successful business. It’s almost unthinkable to not use social media in some way. It influences a lot of our buying trends. It is the way that we connect with each other and it is a creative tool that changes with trends and social ideals. For businesses, it is an essential form of marketing to be mastered. It is possibly one of the greatest tools businesses can use and this concept will undoubtedly continue into the next several years.
Internetthenationalnews.com

Twitter Blue: social media platform looks to launch paid subscription service

Twitter has previously confirmed it is planning on launching a subscription service and now one app researcher has tweeted more details about the forthcoming project. According to Jane Manchun Wong, it is set to be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month. She says the new service will include an “undo tweets” function as well as a collections feature that allows users to organise saved posts. She also said it’s possible that Twitter will offer different tiers of services, with those willing to pay more receiving additional features.
Internetsignalscv.com

3 benefits social media can bring to your business

There are plenty of benefits to incorporating social media marketing into your overall marketing strategy. Most businesses need to have a public facing account on the most popular platforms, but using social media well could have a long lasting effect on your business. To really get the best result from...
San Mateo Daily Journal

Social media’s effect on discourse

In his column in the Daily Journal from Friday, May 14, Editor in Chief Jon Mays makes valid points about social media and how it has shaped this new society we have become. One that is mean, argumentative and in my opinion, lacks critical thinking. Knee jerking an opinion, maybe intentionally, to ruffle feathers rather than forming an argument for or against a particular subject or issue just to see what the reaction will be.
Mental Healthyr.media

Detoxing From Social Media & Spotify’s Speech Emotion Recognition AI

In the last of three special Mental Health Awareness Month episodes, Adult ISH co-hosts Merk Nguyen and Nyge Turner explore the relationships young people have with their digital devices, and how they can affect our mental health – for better or worse. First, the dynamic co-host duo unplugs from their screens in a strictly monitored social media detox, yielding surprising results. Then, YR Media’s Emerging Technology Instructor Marjerrie Masicat sits down to talk about Spotify’s latest patent on speech emotion recognition technology, which may be able to gauge its listeners moods and recommend songs accordingly. Be sure to follow our socials @yrAdultISH to stay connected!
Societybehavioralscientist.org

India’s Digital Samaritans: Can Social Media Be a Force for Good?

With over 25 million COVID-19 cases and the highest daily death toll in the world, Indians are battling for every last oxygen concentrator, ICU bed, and funeral pyre for their loved ones. While countries such as the United States and United Kingdom are slowly vaccinating themselves back to normality, India is one of many countries in the Global South currently struggling under the weight of soaring COVID-19 cases. For Indians, this means that the word “doomscrolling” has taken on a horrifying new meaning: social media feeds are filled with chilling images of abandoned human bodies and overburdened crematoriums.