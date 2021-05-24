BBMAs: Complete list of winners from Billboard Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd dominated the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (24 May), scooping 10 prizes including the gong for Top Male Artist.

The Canadian singer born Abel Tesfaye was among the artists to attend the ceremony in California , where Nick Jonas served as host.

The 2021 winners were revealed during a live NBC broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Country singer Morgan Wallen won three awards including Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album, despite the scandal over his use of the N-word in a leaked video that emerged in February this year .

The 28-year-old musician was banned from attending the ceremony.

Late rapper Pop Smoke , who died in 2020, posthumously won four awards including Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album.

K-pop stars BTS took home several prizes, including Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.

After a notable Global Icon win at the BRITs, Taylor Swift received the coveted Top Female Artist award.

Meanwhile, Drake continued his record-breaking streak of Billboard wins by accepting the Artist of the Decade award. The Canadian artist currently holds the title for the most Billboard awards.

Here is the list of winners in full:

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Icon Award: Pink

Artist of the Decade: Drake

Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streamings Song Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song: BTS, “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR, “Bang”

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electric Song: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”