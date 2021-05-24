BBMAs: Complete list of winners from Billboard Music Awards 2021
The Weeknd dominated the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (24 May), scooping 10 prizes including the gong for Top Male Artist.
The Canadian singer born Abel Tesfaye was among the artists to attend the ceremony in California , where Nick Jonas served as host.
The 2021 winners were revealed during a live NBC broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Country singer Morgan Wallen won three awards including Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album, despite the scandal over his use of the N-word in a leaked video that emerged in February this year .
The 28-year-old musician was banned from attending the ceremony.
Late rapper Pop Smoke , who died in 2020, posthumously won four awards including Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album.
K-pop stars BTS took home several prizes, including Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.
After a notable Global Icon win at the BRITs, Taylor Swift received the coveted Top Female Artist award.
Meanwhile, Drake continued his record-breaking streak of Billboard wins by accepting the Artist of the Decade award. The Canadian artist currently holds the title for the most Billboard awards.
Here is the list of winners in full:
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Icon Award: Pink
Artist of the Decade: Drake
Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Streamings Song Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Top Selling Song: BTS, “Dynamite”
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Top Rock Song: AJR, “Bang”
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Top Dance/Electric Song: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”