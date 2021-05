The manager of a California gas station said the customer who purchased a $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket told employees the winning slip was destroyed in the laundry. The manager of the Arco AM-PM store in Norwalk said the woman, who is in her 40s, bought a ticket for the California Lottery's on Nov. 14, 2020, SuperLotto Plus drawing last year, and the ticket was in the pocket of her clothing when it went through the wash.