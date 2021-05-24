Easing into Monday morning

The surprise hawkish turn by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this morning showed markets what to expect when the economy is performing well: higher policy rates. The kiwi dollar and rates jumped and that might have supported US bond yields, which rose two to three bps at the time too. That, however, changed as soon as European markets joined. ECB member of the executive board Panetta held a dovish speech at the 8AM open. He said the economy is far from self-sustaining and still needs a lot of fiscal and monetary support. He thinks discussing the phasing out of PEPP is “clearly premature”. Only a sustained upward trend in underlying inflation and inflation expectations in line with the ECB’s aim “could justify a reduction in our purchases”, which has not been the case. He even labeled the recent yield increase (barring the last few days obviously) as undesired. His comments probably weren’t the only driver for the core bond yield reversal but they came as the inflation/reflation hype turned a bit to the background lately already. They also receive more than average market attention in an otherwise empty trading day as we’re nearing an important ECB policy meeting in June. The German Bunds outperform US Treasuries as yields decline 1.8 bps (5y) to 3.3 bps (30y). The 10y yield (-2.9 bps) fell out of the Q2 upward channel and is near support at -0.20% (February interim high). Peripheral yield changes are negligible. US yields lost all earlier Asian gains to trade flat across the curve. Yields at the very short end are being pressured this much by the Fed’s massive QE (injecting liquidity into markets), that they periodically turn negative. This caused the volume at the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility – where banks loan the Fed money at 0% in return for collateral – to surge dramatically in just a few days. It’s markets simply returning the favour of ever more liquidity straight back to the Fed. Or how QE is reaching its utility inflection point.