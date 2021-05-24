newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Easing into Monday morning

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets finished Friday on a civilised note, after what was a very choppy week. US data saw equity markets move modestly back into their cyclical rotation happy place, while currency markets finished with some US Dollar short-covering despite US 30-year yields falling slightly. Precious metals held steady while oil rose on Gulf of Mexico hurricane concerns. In the case of the latter, a glance at the US Hurricane Centre website this morning suggests that will be a storm in a teacup.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Gold Prices#Equity Markets#Gdp#Currency Markets#Futures Markets#Oil Markets#Domestic Markets#Republicans#Democrats#Congress#Sino#Nasdaq#Dow Jones#Thailand Manufacturing#South Korean#Manufacturing Bsi#China Industrial Profits#Malaysian Trade#Asean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 can be traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Taper Talk Gathers Momentum; Dollar, Stocks Mixed As Yields Inch Up

Fed’s Quarles joins Clarida in signalling taper debate may start soon, but yields rise only slightly. Prospect of less stimulus keeps dollar supported near one-week high as stocks struggle. Taper signals thwart gold’s bid above $1,900/oz, Oil weighed by possible Iran supply boost. No tantrum but markets take note of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH fades bounce off May 2018 levels on mixed catalysts

USD/CNH trims intraday gains around the multi-month low. China Commerce Minister agrees over importance of bilateral trade with the US, supports probe in COVID-19 origins. China Industrial Profits ease in April, US Dollar extends rebound. US Treasury yields weigh on sentiment, Durable Goods Orders, Fedspeak eyed. USD/CNH extends pullback from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below $1900, as USD eases amid risk-recovery

Gold prices were struggling to hold the bid above $1,900 on Wednesday's New York session. All eyes turn to the month-end and the final key data releases in the US. Update: Gold price is posting small gains, looking to reverse Wednesday’s corrective pullback to $1891. The US dollar stalls its advance and eases, as the risk sentiment recovers on fresh US-China trade optimism. The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice-Premier Liu He had candid and constructive trade talks. S&P 500 futures pare losses to close in on 4,200.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Wall Street opening higher as inflation fears ease

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course. A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Businessactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The surprise hawkish turn by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this morning showed markets what to expect when the economy is performing well: higher policy rates. The kiwi dollar and rates jumped and that might have supported US bond yields, which rose two to three bps at the time too. That, however, changed as soon as European markets joined. ECB member of the executive board Panetta held a dovish speech at the 8AM open. He said the economy is far from self-sustaining and still needs a lot of fiscal and monetary support. He thinks discussing the phasing out of PEPP is “clearly premature”. Only a sustained upward trend in underlying inflation and inflation expectations in line with the ECB’s aim “could justify a reduction in our purchases”, which has not been the case. He even labeled the recent yield increase (barring the last few days obviously) as undesired. His comments probably weren’t the only driver for the core bond yield reversal but they came as the inflation/reflation hype turned a bit to the background lately already. They also receive more than average market attention in an otherwise empty trading day as we’re nearing an important ECB policy meeting in June. The German Bunds outperform US Treasuries as yields decline 1.8 bps (5y) to 3.3 bps (30y). The 10y yield (-2.9 bps) fell out of the Q2 upward channel and is near support at -0.20% (February interim high). Peripheral yield changes are negligible. US yields lost all earlier Asian gains to trade flat across the curve. Yields at the very short end are being pressured this much by the Fed’s massive QE (injecting liquidity into markets), that they periodically turn negative. This caused the volume at the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility – where banks loan the Fed money at 0% in return for collateral – to surge dramatically in just a few days. It’s markets simply returning the favour of ever more liquidity straight back to the Fed. Or how QE is reaching its utility inflection point.
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Thursday, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on continued economic optimism as the country continues to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest remained subdued as traders look ahead to Friday's closely watched inflation reading, which could directly affect the current levels of stimulus. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Asian shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.5% to 28,504.98. South Korea’s Kospi was virtually unchanged at 3,168.74. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,109.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 29,106.10. The Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.3% to 3,604.33.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back

Gold consolidates the previous day’s losses, refreshes intraday high. Trade jitters battle vaccine optimism, upbeat Fedspeak probe buyers. DXY eases amid lacklustre US Treasury yields, cautious sentiment ahead of key US data. Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell....