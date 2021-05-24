Not the day for Montreal to beat Cincinnati | May, 22nd 2021
Ft. Lauderdale – CF Montreal was back in action after a heartbreaking loss to Atlanta United. However, this week's matchup was against FC Cincinnati, a team that Montreal has never beaten. Currently, Cincinnati sits at the bottom of the eastern conference table, coming into this match with no wins on the season. This might be the best opportunity for the Sacré Bleus to snag their first win against Cincy. Unfortunately, today was not the day for Montreal to beat Cincinnati. The loss allowed Cincy to get their first three points of the season.