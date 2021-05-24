Not the day for Montreal to beat Cincinnati | May, 22nd 2021

Welcoming Atlanta United into Lumen field, Seattle looked rather sluggish for much of the match. After coming out with intensity and dominating early, the Sounders scored and then sat back and absorbed pressure, looking increasingly tired as the game wore on. This strategy worked well for most of the game, allowing the visitors the ball but limiting any quality chances on goal from the run of play. Unfortunately, a big error late gave yet another direct set piece, this time a penalty, and the third goal against Seattle from outside the run of play this season led to a 1-1 tie. The Sounders haven’t lost this season, but again will be disappointed with some passive play and attacking ineptitude that prevented another shutout win.