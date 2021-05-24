Curbside Crafts: Memorial Day Poppies

Spring Tasks for the Waking Yard and Garden: The May 21 class has been canceled. Backyard Birdhouses: 6 to 7 p.m., June 16, display garden, University of Minnesota’s West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. Learn the various specifications of birdhouses for chickadees, wrens, bluebirds, wood ducks and tree swallows — and learn why they need different types of houses to meet their shelter and nesting needs, the best place to put your birdhouses, and what you can do to protect the nesting birds from predators. Bring along your binoculars for an evening of bird watching in the Horticulture Display Garden.