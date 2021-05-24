newsbreak-logo
Willmar, MN

Curbside Crafts: Memorial Day Poppies

 5 days ago

Poppies are the flower of Memorial Day, let's make some to share and honor those who have served!. Pick up a take-home craft activity to do within the safety and comfort of your home!. OR. Join us in house May 24 @ 2:00pm and assemble your craft with us!. 1.)...

Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
West Central Tribune

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published May 15, 2021

Spring Tasks for the Waking Yard and Garden: The May 21 class has been canceled. Backyard Birdhouses: 6 to 7 p.m., June 16, display garden, University of Minnesota’s West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. Learn the various specifications of birdhouses for chickadees, wrens, bluebirds, wood ducks and tree swallows — and learn why they need different types of houses to meet their shelter and nesting needs, the best place to put your birdhouses, and what you can do to protect the nesting birds from predators. Bring along your binoculars for an evening of bird watching in the Horticulture Display Garden.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Museums and historic sites published May 12, 2021

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $3 for adults, ages 12 and under and KCHS members admitted for free, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island; the KCHS museum has a number of featured exhibits. Sperry House and the other are all closed at present; 320-235-1881.
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Arts calendar published May 12, 2021

Willmar, May 15, 7 p.m., free, WEAC; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents a concert and the 2021 winners of the Young Artist award will perform. Seating is limited and you must have a ticket. Pick up your free ticket at Whitney Music or call 320-214-9433 to have the ticket emailed to you.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

More tickets available to Willmar HS graduation

(Willmar MN-) Family and friends of Willmar High School graduates got good news last week when Governor Tim Walz announced he was lifting COVID-19 limitations on indoor gatherings as of May 28th. Earlier, Willmar High School Principal Paul Schmitz had said each graduate was only going to get 2 tickets to the June 6th graduation ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center...
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Health Care Worker Celebration Parade

The Health Care Worker Celebration Parade will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, May 12th. (see below for approximate times and locations) This will be a vehicle parade- where at each location people are encouraged to wave, hold up signs, honk their horns and be loud in support of our Health Care Workers for all that they have done for our Community throughout this very stressful year.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Barn Theatre ready to re-start productions in August

(Willmar MN-) With Governor Walz lifting COVID-19 restrictions by the end of May, The Barn Theatre in Willmar is making plans to start putting on plays again. Barn Theatre Operations Manager Naomi Lindquist says they are excited to be able to open with a full house. The Barn seats about 220 people. The last play at the Barn was in March of 2020, and then all productions stopped. Board Member Lyle Mangen says they plan to re-open in August with "A Comedy of Tenors"...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Health care workers in Willmar enjoy a parade and music in their honor

Near the hospital’s front entrance on a beautiful, sunny afternoon, people in scrubs danced to music from the Willmar Senior High School pep band and took cell phone pictures and videos. People waved signs that said, “Docs Rock!”, “We Got This” and ‘U R Awesome.” Emergency vehicles with sirens blaring...
willmarradio.com

Parade in Willmar Wednesday for health care providers

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man says it's been awhile since local heath care providers have been told how important they are during the COVID-19 pandemic. So Bob Mathiasen says on Wednesday they are going to put on a parade for them... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Mathiasen...