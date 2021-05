At 50 years old, Phil Mickelson is now the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship.

He claimed the title on Sunday at the championship on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

This is Mickelson’s sixth win in the majors.

He also became the first player in PGA history to have two wins 30 years apart.

Mickelson hopes to keep the winning streak going at the U.S. Open.