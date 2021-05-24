newsbreak-logo
Feds Remove Big Cats from Tiger King Park in Oklahoma

Tigers, jaguars and other big cats have been seized from Tiger King Park in Oklahoma.

The cats had been moved to the park in Thackerville after the original park, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was shut down.

The crimes and drama surrounding that park and its owner, Joe Exotic, were the subject of the Netflix series “Tiger King.”

The series ended with the building of the new park on the Oklahoma-Texas border.

Federal officials have now removed all 68 big cats from the park. The park’s owner, Jeff Lowe, reportedly ignored a court order to stop exhibiting animals.

