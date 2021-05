While single runs are certainly welcome, putting up more than one in an inning — ‘crooked numbers’ in baseball vernacular — are the goal for teams wanting to take advantage of scoring opportunities in a big way. West Virginia did just that on the back end of Sunday’s doubleheader, putting up multiple runs in four different innings on the way to a 12-6 win and a sweep of the day’s action against the Dayton Flyers at Monongalia County Ballpark.