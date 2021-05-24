newsbreak-logo
Free MLB Picks For Today 5/24/2021

By Tony Tellez
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Pick Prediction 5/24/2021. Rays at Blue Jays—MLB pick is Tampa Bay Rays -114. Expected starter for Tampa Bay is Ryan Yarbrough. Three earned runs allowed in six innings in his past start against the Orioles. Ross Stripling counters for the Blue Jays. The former Dodger has struggled with an ERA of 7.20 and WHIP of 1.75 in his six starts. He wasn’t able to keep his starters role with LA and was demoted to the bullpen and this may be the case for Stripling in Toronto. He allowed six earned runs in his past start to Boston in 3 2/3rd innings. Rays have won ten straight and Blue Jays losers of five. In that ten game period the Rays are batting .306 against righthanders and pushing across 8.73 runs per game with a bullpen ERA of 1.76. Blue Jays ERA is 5.12 in that period. Play Tampa Bay -114.

