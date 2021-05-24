What I Learned From Doing What Others Want and Why You Shouldn’t Do It

Mindfulness meditation involves a willingness to be with ourselves as we are. I like to think of mindfulness as a way of learning to work with ourselves, and not on ourselves. If you’re like me, then you probably know that cutting yourself a break is good for your well-being, and on some level, many of us are healing from perfectionism. Engaging in a mindfulness practice, we can begin to develop present moment awareness of the breath, thoughts, feelings, sensations and surroundings. We can start to notice whatever is happening within us and around us with curiosity and kindness.