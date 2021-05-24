What I Learned From Doing What Others Want and Why You Shouldn’t Do It
Since I was young I always heard that I was a very smart kid and that everyone expected great things from me. I come from a family of lawyers and…of course…they wanted me to become one as well. My early teens were rough and I trailed away a little bit from school and from those expectations. By sixteen I was a popular guy in my school. It was a big transition and I was working for all the parties, being part of the students association. As per usual because of all that attention I didn’t really care about grades or being at home studying.goodmenproject.com