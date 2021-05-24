newsbreak-logo
Indigenous woman named New Zealand’s next governor-general

By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Children’s advocate Cindy Kiro said Monday she hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of governor-general. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she had picked Kiro for the largely ceremonial role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative, and that...

