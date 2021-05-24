Indigenous woman named New Zealand’s next governor-general

The New Zealand dollar has recorded sharp gains on Wednesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7303, up 1.02% on the day. As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its policy settings and kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The RBNZ also upgraded its economic forecasts for 2o21. This was not a surprise, given the economy’s strong recovery. However, the rate statement was more hawkish than the market had expected, in particular the forward guidance as to a potential rate hike. The central bank’s OCR projection suggested that we could see a rate hike as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. Ahead of the policy meeting, the well-respected Westpac Group said that they did not expect a rise in rates prior to 2024. The potential of a rate hike occurring much earlier than expected has sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher.