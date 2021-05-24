Day of the Dead TV Series Coming to SYFY in the Fall

Just when it would appear that someone is willing to wake up and say that remakes and reboots aren’t working as well as they should, they keep being made. Day of the Dead, a George Romero classic that was goofy even in the 80s when it released, is coming to the Syfy Channel at some point as a series, and a lot of people experiencing mixed feelings about it. If you have to wonder why then you might not have seen the movie or might not pay attention to zombie movies. To be sure, zombie movies and TV shows aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but for those that enjoy them or at least follow them, there have been a few to pay attention to in the last decade or so and there are some that have been downright horrible. The Walking Dead, which used to be the gold standard that a lot of people would gladly reference, has for several seasons been less and less the gold standard than the cautionary tale since between changing how things go, killing off various characters, and creating a new narrative that deviates from the source material, TWD has been declining in popularity for years now. George Romero’s creations, such as Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, are just as goofy in a lot of ways but are still considered classics by many fans. The only problem now though is that if this series is going to be a remake one has to wonder how in the world it’s going to treat the source material and if it will give fans something to be grateful for or if it will leave them foaming at the mouth. More than a few people are ready and willing to speak their mind these days when it comes to their favorite fictional shows, and thinking that people will be silent if they get anything less than what they’re expecting.