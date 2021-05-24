newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Japan opens mass vaccine centers 2 months before Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ip7E6_0a8xQD7I00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Worries about public safety while many Japanese remain unvaccinated have prompted growing protests and calls for canceling the games, set to start on July 23.

Suga's government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a largely voluntary request-based virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter. Currently, Tokyo and nine other areas that are home to 40% of the country's population are under the emergency and a further extension is deemed unavoidable.

With COVID-19 cases still high, Suga now says vaccines are key to getting infections under control. He has not made vaccinations conditional for holding the Olympics and has arranged for Pfizer to donate its vaccine for athletes through the International Olympic Committee, while trying to speed up Japan's inoculation drive as anti-Olympic sentiment grows.

Suga, speaking to reporters after a brief visit to the Tokyo center, said accelerating the vaccine rollout is an “unprecedented challenge.”

“We will do whatever it takes to accomplish the project so that the people can get vaccinated and return to their ordinary daily lives as soon as possible,” he said.

At the two centers, staffed by about 280 military medical staff and 200 civilian nurses, the aim is to inoculate up to 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and 5,000 per day in Osaka for the next three months.

In hardest-hit Osaka, where hospitals are overflowing, with tens of thousands of people becoming sicker or even dying at home, dozens began lining up before the inoculation center opened early Monday. In Tokyo, some vaccine recipients said they took taxis or shuttle buses to get to the center to avoid packed commuter trains.

People inoculated at the two centers were the first in Japan to receive doses from Moderna Inc., one of two foreign-developed vaccines Japan approved on Friday.

Previously, Japan had used only Pfizer Inc., and only about 2% of the population of 126 million has received the required two doses.

Japan began vaccinating health care workers in mid-February after delays resulting from its decision to require additional vaccine clinical testing inside Japan — a decision many experts said was medically meaningless and only slowed the inoculation process.

Vaccinations for the next group — the elderly, who are more likely to suffer serious COVID-19 effects — started in mid-April but have been slowed by reservation procedures, unclear distribution plans and shortages of medical staff to give shots.

The completion of Japanese-developed vaccines is still uncertain, but government officials hope the approvals Friday of Moderna and AstraZeneca will accelerate inoculations.

“Speeding up the rollout makes us feel safer because it affects our social life and the economy,” said Munemitsu Watanabe, a 71-year-old office worker who got his first shot at the Tokyo center. “If 80-90% of the population gets vaccinated, I think we can hold the Olympics smoothly.”

That goal seems impossible to meet. Those currently eligible are 65 years or older, and some officials say it may take until next March before younger people are fully vaccinated.

Japan also has a dire shortage of medical staff who can give shots since only doctors and nurses can legally do so — and they are already busy treating COVID-19 patients.

Under pressure, Suga’s government has allowed dentists and retired nurses to perform inoculations, and on Monday asked for pharmacists’ help. Suga said he is also considering adding paramedics and clinical laboratory technicians to create a pool of “several tens of thousands" of medical personnel. There are worries, however, that loosening the criteria may increase vaccine hesitancy in the public.

Also Monday, Tokyo’s downtown Sumida district organized a one-time inoculation event at the Kokugikan sumo arena, a venue for Olympic boxing, to attract elderly people with a lottery to win sumo-themed souvenirs.

Several other local governments, including Aichi in central Japan and Gunma near Tokyo and Miyagi in the north, also were to open their own large vaccination centers on Monday.

___

Associated Press journalists Chisato Tanaka and Kantaro Komiya contributed to this report.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#Infections#Health Officials#Ap#Japanese#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc#Associated Press#Vaccine Hesitancy#Mass#Tokyo#Military Doctors#Covid 19 Patients#Hospitals#Protests#Inoculations#Covid 19 Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Sportsfox4kc.com

Tokyo Olympics will open even if Japan remains under state of emergency

The International Olympic Committee vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases. John Coates, speaking from Australia in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan widens virus emergency to three more prefectures

Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus. The latest declaration comes as Japan grapples with a surge of a more...
Sportswhtc.com

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be cancelled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.
Public Healthworldcrunch.com

Hosting Tokyo Olympics During COVID Is Like Gyokusai Suicide

TOKYO — A doctor friend of mine is a member of the Medical Services team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but right now his attention if focused on New Delhi. "If the current situation continues, Japan will become like India," he told me last week. "We'll be totally unable to fight against the new Indian variant of Covid-19. When the medical system collapses as we fear, hosting the Olympics will be but a wishful dream."
Travelmynews13.com

U.S. warns against travel to Japan 2 months ahead of Olympics

The U.S. State Department issued an updated advisory on Monday for Americans hoping to travel to Japan, warning against such trips due to high levels of COVID-19 prevalent in the island nation. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Japan poses a Level 4 —...
Healthmacaubusiness.com

Japan panel okays Moderna, AstraZeneca jabs before Olympics

A Japanese government panel on Thursday recommended approval of Moderna and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines, as criticism mounts over the slow start to inoculations with just two months until the Olympics. The Pfizer-BioNTech formula is currently the only vaccine licensed for use in Japan, where less than two percent of the...
SportsABC Action News

Tokyo Olympic official sponsor Asahi Shimbun calls for games to be canceled

A Japanese newspaper, which happens to be one of the official sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics, is calling for the games to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an editorial piece, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper urged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to "calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide whether to cancel the event" amid a surge of COVID cases.
Worldcontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Surge in Japan Drives Mass Vaccination Efforts

India pushes 300,000 COVID-19 death mark as worries of black fungus loom. In Japan, a recent surge of COVID-19 has caused many hospitals in the country to become overwhelmed. The jump in cases has caused a shortage of beds, equipment and medical staff, raising concerns about treatment for more severe cases. This has led to a drive for mass vaccination, as the inoculation efforts up until this point have been slow. Only 1.9% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Sportsathleticsillustrated.com

British Olympic Association to have all athletes vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced that all athletes and support staff will be vaccinated prior to Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement form the BOA reads, “The UK Government has confirmed that, through an agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Pfizer BioNtech, Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes and support staff will be fully vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, based on the unique position of having to travel to Japan to go about their work.”
HealthMedscape News

EU, Japan Throw Support Behind Olympics, With Aid of Vaccines From Europe

BRUSSELS/TOKYO (Reuters) - The European Union and Japan on Thursday backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against a fourth wave of infections. "We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

TOKYO – A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated...
SportsSwimInfo

Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics. One of Japan’s largest newspapers, the Asahi Shimbun, has called on the Japanese government to cancel this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases of Coronavirus across the country. In its editorial, the newspaper called on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the Games, since a state of emergency is already in effect in Tokyo, and is likely to be extended.