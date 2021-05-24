newsbreak-logo
Researchers intend to discover microbiome’s role in personalized nutrition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYanbin Yin, associate professor of food science at Nebraska, has received a four-year, $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his research. Personalized nutrition has emerged in recent years as a key potential solution to a variety of diseases that originate in the gut, and Nebraska scientists are mining microbiome data to determine how individuals’ digestive systems might respond to different nutritional approaches.

