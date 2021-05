If you do not know who Melinda Ann French is, that’s okay; many may not. It may help if you were told that she is also known as Melinda Gates. As we know, Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing. They are doing so in a state with community property laws, a legal system that presumes joint ownership of all assets acquired during the marriage. We also are very much aware that the Gates fortune is valued at over $145 billion. A question to ask is—what is the value of the Gates name?