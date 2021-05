Editor's notes: It looks like A$AP Rocky has been taking pointers from Arnold Schwarzenegger on nailing the bike drip while cruising around LA. Like Arnie's ride, Rocky's bike is an absolute unit. It's a Super73 Electric Bike — specifically, the S2 model in all-back (he also owns the same bike in green and pink, a custom job by Karoline Davidian that features the slogan "Always $trive and Prosper"). The model retails for $3,399, which is obviously megabucks for a standard bike but this one boasts an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and a bunch of other cool specs that you can read about here.