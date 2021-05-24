Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For all of those who have been wondering where the heat is, you’re about to see it as we head into the second half of the month. We will start off the new week on somewhat of a dreary note. While some sunshine could pop through the clouds at times, I think we stay mainly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Put the umbrella in the car and be ready to keep it there this week. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s today, depending on how much rain you see in your area.