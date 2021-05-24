Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer heat will continue to start the week, but there is some relief on the way. Unfortunately, it comes at a price. Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start the new work week on this Monday with temperatures soaring back into the mid to upper 80s for most of the region. I don’t think we’ll break any records, but we’ll be close. I can’t rule out a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day.www.wymt.com