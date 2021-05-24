newsbreak-logo
Skagit County, WA

Search for missing hiker to continue Monday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A search for a missing Mount Vernon man who was hiking about 9 miles east of Marblemount will continue Monday morning after he did not return home when expected Saturday.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it received a report at 8:30 p.m. about an overdue hiker who had planned to take a day hike up the Hidden Lake Trail.

When 66-year-old Thomas Simonseth did not return home at 7 p.m. and had not been heard from since Sunday morning, two of his mountaineering friends hiked in the area to look for him. However, they could not find him.

According to the sheriff’s office, they spent the night in hopes of finding him in the morning.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, rescue crews with Skagit County began searching for him and but could not find him either.

They plan to continue their search on Monday morning.

