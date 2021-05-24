The Big 6: Questions Answered After the 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (12 of 36) No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. EGG-CELLENT STATS: In six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson has three top-five finishes and five top-10s with his worst finish of 14th occurring in 2017. He has an average finish of 6.7, his best of all active tracks. The 2014 rookie of the year led in five of those six races for 500 laps – 23% of the laps he has competed in at the egg-shaped track.