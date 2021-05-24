Amid Controversy Over Face Masks, Bull Moose Temporarily Closes NH Store

We've all been there... and wished we weren't. But the topic for the morning show today was, tell us the worst place you've been stuck for an extended period of time?. JStew: Man, I feel like sometimes I've had way more than my fair share of being stuck places. I'm also wildly impatient. So if I sit too long anywhere, even at home, I start to get antsy after a while. Which is ironic, because I'm a pretty big introvert. It's not like I wanna really go anywhere, I just get stir crazy. But... the DMV always comes to mind. Pretty much every kitchen job I ever had, each day felt like an eternity. Teeth filled, you name it. I hate it all, hahahaha. But the worst of all.... Sitting in traffic, going nowhere. That's it's own private hell for just about anybody.