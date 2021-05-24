Amid Controversy Over Face Masks, Bull Moose Temporarily Closes NH Store
Looks like a spat between management and employees came to a climax this past Friday. Much to everyone's surprise this past Friday, the Maine-based music and movie chain suddenly closed the doors to its store in Salem, New Hampshire. A posting to Facebook on Saturday claimed the store was temporarily closed in the best interest of both staff and those who shop there, and that the closure had nothing to do with masks or face coverings for employees or customers.i95rocks.com