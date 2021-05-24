newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, NH

Amid Controversy Over Face Masks, Bull Moose Temporarily Closes NH Store

By DJ Fred
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like a spat between management and employees came to a climax this past Friday. Much to everyone's surprise this past Friday, the Maine-based music and movie chain suddenly closed the doors to its store in Salem, New Hampshire. A posting to Facebook on Saturday claimed the store was temporarily closed in the best interest of both staff and those who shop there, and that the closure had nothing to do with masks or face coverings for employees or customers.

i95rocks.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, NH
Business
Salem, NH
Health
State
Maine State
City
Salem, NH
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Closed Doors#The Mask#The Portland Press Herald#Covid#Bull Moose Management#Face Coverings#November#Controversy#New Day#Vaccinated Customers#Employees#Medical#Old Port
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Posted by
I-95 FM

Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

The man had been asking management at two different Walmarts in western Maine to pick up the trash before it ended up in the Androscoggin River. Tony Bennett, no, not the 96-year-old singer best known for the smash hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", but a man who resides in Bethel, had been asking management at the two Walmart Supercenters in Mexico and Oxford for three years to pick up the unsightly and fair amount of trash with no results. Both of the Walmarts are located right beside the Androscoggin River, which was Mr. Bennett's main concern.
Surry, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Parking Area At Newbury Neck Beach In Surry Reopens

Don't go getting your swim trunks all in a knot. One of the best beaches in downeast Maine now has a parking area once again. Last week we told you how the parking area at the Newbury Neck Road beach in Surry had been blocked off and the "park here" signs had been covered over. People in the area and on Facebook had been wondering what the gig was for the past couple of weeks or so and why suddenly they couldn't park their car or truck across from what is officially known as Carrying Place beach.
Sullivan, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

We've always known that some of the most impressive coastline vistas in the United States reside in downeast Maine. Yes, you know it's true. Stand on the historic Shore Path along Bar Harbor's waterfront some peaceful Sunday morning and admire the islands scattered within Mount Desert Narrows, or, pull over and into the scenic turnout off Route 1 in Sullivan some sunny day to take in the view of Cadillac Mountain from across Frenchman Bay. You just can't beat it.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

WOLFE IN THE WILD: This Downeast Maine Hike Features Vast Summit Views + A Beach

This Downeast hike loops you up a mountain, down to a beach. This not-so-hidden gem of a hike is a popular destination in the summer, but makes for a great spring adventure. Schoodic Mountain near Sullivan rises 1,069 feet above sea level, 954 of those feet you climb in elevation. We agree with assessments that this hike is moderate in difficulty, but add that it's strenuous at times. The hard work pays off with a 360 summit view, featuring gorgeous distant views of Acadia National Park, nearby lakes, hills, bogs, and ocean views dotted with islands.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Good Morning America Features A Proud Maine Lobsterwoman

Ms. Samuel's father taught her how to fish for lobster and now the 24 year-old has gained national recognition. Yesterday morning as the nationally syndicated show Good Morning America was featuring Maine within it's "50 States" series on WVII TV channel 7 here in Bangor, viewers across the country got an eyeful of what Sadie Samuels does every day. We're amazed that reporter Will Reeve and the TV crew were able to keep up with her.
EntertainmentPosted by
I-95 FM

What’s The Worst Place You’ve Been Stuck For Way Too Long A Time?

We've all been there... and wished we weren't. But the topic for the morning show today was, tell us the worst place you've been stuck for an extended period of time?. JStew: Man, I feel like sometimes I've had way more than my fair share of being stuck places. I'm also wildly impatient. So if I sit too long anywhere, even at home, I start to get antsy after a while. Which is ironic, because I'm a pretty big introvert. It's not like I wanna really go anywhere, I just get stir crazy. But... the DMV always comes to mind. Pretty much every kitchen job I ever had, each day felt like an eternity. Teeth filled, you name it. I hate it all, hahahaha. But the worst of all.... Sitting in traffic, going nowhere. That's it's own private hell for just about anybody.
Gas PricePosted by
I-95 FM

How Much Is Too Much For A Maine Lobster Roll?

Wow, what's going on? $34 for a lobster roll? And you're still buying them?. Mainers and flatlanders alike are not only amazed with $3.25 per gallon gas prices but also with the price of lobster lately. The latest prices that we could dig up are $13.99 a lb. for hard shell at Hannaford, $49.99 for freshly picked, and $34 for a lobster roll at Red's Eats in Wiscasset, which seems to be the lobster roll place that all other lobster roll places are measured by.
LifestylePosted by
I-95 FM

Cadillac Mountain Now Requires A Car Reservation

Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park is truly a sight to behold. At 1,530 feet, it is the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard and the first place to view sunrise in the United States from October through March. If you have never experienced the sun rising at this amazing spot, it is 100% bucket list material. Now with Covid-19 restrictions finally being lifted, we can all go back to doing the things that we love to do here in Maine, that means getting outdoors and enjoying the beauty of the state of Maine, that is in ample abundance, but there is a slight tweak in the rules, in regards to this magnificent mountain.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Is Backed Up Against A Strained Supply Of Port-A-Potties

*WARNING* I will be making as many bathroom related puns or jokes as possible throughout this entire piece. Make sure to log that as we make movement through this article..... Maine is becoming #1 at not being able to go #2. Or number 1 for that matter. It looks like we're facing a crisis of the worst kind...... a shortage of port-a-potties. It's a fear we never knew we had, until now, when it seems our luck is running out. If you're looking to rent one right now for anything, good luck to you.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Are The Fish From Maine’s Lakes And Streams Safe To Eat?

I just recently renewed my fishing license. Although, sometimes I don't know why I keep one. The bulk of my fishing is done off the end of the dock at camp, and frankly, the fishing there is pretty good. But hey, I like to do my part and stay legal. Plus, I often fish with my uncle when he comes to visit, so I have to be legal then.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Ruby The Cow Cat Is Our SPCA Pet of the Week

Ruby is a very sweet adult cat who is about five years old and currently resides at the SPCA of Hancock County on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. She is a white and black “cow cat”, who was brought to the shelter from the Georgia transfer, in which numerous animals came to Maine to be adopted.
Bangor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Multiple COVID Cases at James F Doughty School in Bangor

Students at Bangor's James F. Doughty school have moved to remote learning, after reports of multiple COVID cases. A letter posted on the Bangor School Department's website states that the school nurse and administrators will spend today contacting anyone, parents or students, who may have been exposed to the virus. They will also provide details to those people about what to do next. The confirmed cases are among students and/or staff of the James F. Doughty School.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Own A Maine Dog? Don’t Let It End Up In Here Like This Guy

I had heard of this happening once before and never thought that I'd hear of it happening again. But it did. If you're a dog owner, then this is something that you definitely want to pay attention to. If you don't then you, your dog, and god knows who else, may wind up having a very crappy day.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

WATCH: Maine Lobsterman Saves The Day For A Stuck Hummingbird

I really do love the hummingbirds. Well, all birds really. Last year, I even saved a couple of Phoebe chicks from certain death, after their nest blew off the side of the garage on a windy, stormy day. I ran them as quickly as possible down to Avian Haven in Freedom so they could be rehabbed and released into the wild.
AstronomyPosted by
I-95 FM

Super Flower Blood Moon To Occur Over Maine This Wednesday

The moon will look super duper. The second super moon of the month will occur throughout this coming Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. It will peak at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday morning, May 26th. Expect to see a full moon Monday night throughout Thursday of next week. So...