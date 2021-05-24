Series now even, Islanders aim to keep Crosby, Pens in check

Just as exactly nobody predicted, the goaltending/scoring duo of Ilya Sorokin and Kyle Palmieri took center stage for the Islanders on Saturday afternoon, leading New York to a 4-3 overtime win in Pittsburgh to start the Isles’ playoffs off on the right note. Sorokin, a rookie and backup, surprisingly started Game 1 between the pipes after Semyon Varlamov—he of the second-best save percentage in the NHL—was a scratch due to a recurring knee issue. And Palmieri … well, he’s been a regular in the lineup since the team traded a first-round pick to get him from the Devils last month, but he’d been just some anonymous skater so far with the team, scoring a mere two goals and picking up two assists in 17 games.