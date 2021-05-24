2-vehicle crash near Osakis leaves 2 dead

(Alexandria, MN) Authorities have released more information on the Saturday drowning on Lake Ida. Douglas County Dispatch was first alerted around 4:49pm on May 1st that a woman was franticly ringing a neighbor's doorbell. The homeowner called to report the woman's suspicious behavior, which he had viewed through the doorbell's camera. A short time later a second 9-1-1 call came into Dispatch, this time from the woman herself. She reported that she had found her husband, 59 year old Danny Jay Haak, in the lake and unresponsive.