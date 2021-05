Seven people have drowned and two are still missing in Indonesia after a tourist boat capsized when all of its passengers suddenly moved to one side to take a selfie, police said.After 11 people were rescued at the reservoir in the Boyolali regency on Saturday, authorities promised to investigate whether there was negligence by those managing the boat rides. The vessel was helmed by a 13-year-old, Central Java police chief Ahmad Lutfi told journalists.“The cause of the accident was overcapacity,” he was reported as saying by Agence France-Presse. “The 20 people took a selfie on the right side then the...