Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Widespread accumulating snow has diminished. As a result, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at midnight.

Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER AND NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 336 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over East Helena, or near Helena, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Brief heavy rain may also cause minor street flooding. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City and York. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 189, and between mile markers 195 and 196. Highway 12 between mile markers 47 and 60. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Gusty and Erratic Winds Possible Numerous showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms have developed along the Rocky Mountain Front and over the adjacent eastern plains of North Central Montana this afternoon. Wind gusts approaching 40 mph have been common with the thunderstorms so far this afternoon. In addition to the sudden and erratic wind gusts, brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible with any thunderstorm or shower, which could lead to ponding of water on roadways and the potential for hydroplaning. If you see lightning or hear thunder, seek shelter in a sturdy structure. Slow down when encountering regions of heavy rainfall as visibilities will be significantly reduced and the potential for hydroplaning increases.
Gallatin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gallatin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 420 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Bozeman, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Gallatin County. Several reports of trees down and pea size hail falling in the city of Bozeman have been reported.
Gallatin County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gallatin Flash flood watch issued for the Bridger Foothills burn area A flash flood watch has been issued for the Bridger Foothills burn scar area. Please refer to the lastest flood watch statement for further details.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Snowpack levels down in southwestern Montana

There's still a good chunk of snow left in the mountains, but some river basins in southwestern Montana don't quite have enough. Intermittent spates of warm weather and a shortage of April showers led to low snowpack levels in river basins across the region, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. That came at the tail end of a fairly dry winter, and it has the report's summer streamflow forecasts for some streams looking bleak.