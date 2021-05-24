Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Widespread accumulating snow has diminished. As a result, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at midnight.alerts.weather.gov